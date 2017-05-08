Harry Styles Dating Gorgeous ‘Naked Diet’ Chef Tess Ward: He’s ‘Besotted’ With Her

REX/Shutterstock

Harry Styles has been bitten by the love bug! The former 1D star is reportedly totally smitten with his stunning new girlfriend, ‘Naked Diet’ chef Tess Ward.

Harry Styles, 23, may have been very busy recently while recording his debut album, filming his first solo music video, and prepping for his world tour, but it seems he’s still found time for romance. Harry is reportedly dating the Naked Diet Cookbook chef and blogger, Tess Ward, and the relationship is already hot, hot, hot! (Want to know more about her? Click here!)

The new couple were introduced by mutual friends and everything clicked right away, a source told The Sun. “As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them,” the insider said.

“They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food – and things turned romantic quickly,” the source said. “They’ve been on a number of dates… This really seems different to Harry’s past relationships as Harry genuinely is besotted with Tess and doesn’t want to risk messing this one up.”

Whoa! Sounds like Harry is already very optimistic about Tess despite his messy history of broken relationships with exes like Taylor Swift, 27, and Kendall Jenner, 21.

Harry and Tess were first seen in public together while the “Sign of the Times” singer was driving them around London in his Audi. The former 1D band member was talking on his cellphone which is a big no-no in England and can occur a £200 fine and six penalty points. Yikes!

Tess has a ton of fans because of her stellar looks and ingenious approach to cooking. The blogger received her training at The Ritz and then turned to creating her own simple, clean, and nutritious recipes to help her fans achieve their health goals.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Harry’s relationship with Tess? Do you think they are a good match? Give us all your thoughts below!

