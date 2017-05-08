Hailee Steinfeld’s Modern French Mani — Gold Glitter Tips: Exact How To

Courtesy of Instagram

Forget the classic french mani you know and love — this modern, glitter version is perfect for prom! Get expert tips on how to get the look here!

Hailee Steinfeld, 20, had one of our favorite beauty looks of the night at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, wearing long, sleek hair and a lavender smokey eye. At first, we were so fixated with her hair and makeup, we forgot about her manicure, but then we caught a glimpse of her nails, and we fell in love!

Celebrity manicurist Lisa Peña-Wong created the modern french mani for Hailee and told HollywoodLife.com exactly how she did it:

“I started with a simple base using two coats of essie’s sugar daddy, a sweet sheer pink. To play off of the diamond embellishment details of Hailee’s lavender Fausto Puglisi minidress, I added rock at the top to create a gold glittered tip.”

Lisa posted a photo of her work, writing: “the #belloftheball is the beautiful and talented @haileesteinfeld #iloveworkingwithher.”

We love that this “nail art” is super easy to do at home. Anyone can copy this look and it would take just a few minutes but deliver major impact!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Hailee Steinfeld’s gold glitter manicure at the MTV Awards?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.