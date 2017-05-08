Demi Lovato & Guilherme Vasconcelos Split Days After Flirting With Her Ex, Wilmer Valderrama

Courtesy of Instagram

Another celeb couple bites the dust! Demi Lovato and Guilherme Vasconcelos have split, according to a new report, May 8. Although the two seemed like they were heating up fast, their relationship quickly fizzled out. Yikes! Get the scoop!

Demi Lovato, 24, and MMA Fighter, Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, 30, have reportedly split, a source confirmed to PEOPLE, May 8. “It wasn’t a dramatic split,” the insider told the site. “Bomba is a good guy, but the relationship just ran its course.” Awe.

The split news came at an ironic time. Just five days ago [May 3], fans flipped out when Demi was caught flirting with her ex, Wilmer Valderrama, 37, on Instagram. Not only did Demi “like” a few of Wilmer’s photos, but she also commented on one of the snaps! “Lookin a little pasty there…,” she wrote on a photo of her ex. She accompanied the playful message with a flirty emoji face. We’re wondering if that played a role in her reported split with Guilherme!

Demi and Guilherme first sparked romance rumors back in July 2016. However, when their “fling” ended, she moved on with UFC Middleweight Champion, Luke Rockhold, 32, later that summer.

Unfortunately Demi and Luke didn’t last either. They were said to have split sometime before Jan. 2017. And, that’s when she reconciled with Guilherme. The two rang in the New Year together, and they were inseparable ever since.

After they decided to give their relationship another try, Demi and Guilherme had no problem making their romance social media official. The two posted photos of each other and she even gushed about him when she appeared on Ellen in the beginning of April 2017. “Isn’t he cute?,” Demi said to the host, 59. “He’s so cute! I’m very happy. Life is really good.”

Guilherme even shared a photo with Demi just two weeks ago [April 17], with the caption, “I miss you soo much!” So, what could have went wrong?

Now, fans are speculating that Wilmer and Demi are secretly back together, or are headed in that direction. She and Wilmer spent six years together before they sadly split in June 2016. The exes also have a strong history. Demi actually credited the actor for her sobriety in 2015. In March of that year, she celebrated three years sober, and took to Instagram to write a sweet message about Wilmer.

“I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here,” she wrote. “But my love has grown to a level that words could never possibly express how much this man completes me… After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery… he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is. I really wouldn’t be alive today without him. I love you Wilmer.” Wow.

Demi and Guilherme have yet to speak out about the split reports. However, a lot of fans have claimed that they saw a breakup coming. We’ll have to wait and see what Demi does, seeing as she’s never afraid to speak her mind.

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think Demi should date?

