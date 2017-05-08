‘DWTS’: Watch Simone Biles Throw Shade At Carrie Ann Inaba After Rough Critique

Image Courtesy of ABC

Simone Biles threw some major shade at Carrie Ann Inaba on the May 8 episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ when the judge criticized her for not showing enough emotion. The Olympic gold medalist’s response to that diss was epic! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details.

SHADE! Simone Biles, 20, has been doing a stellar job week after week on season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, but the Olympic gold medalist was criticized pretty harshly by the judges on the May 8 episode for not smiling enough and boy did she have the perfect response.

“I feel like I don’t know you yet,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba said after Simone and her partner Sasha Farber performed their first dance of the night, a Foxtrot to “What Makes You Beautiful.” Simone replied that it’s hard for her to show emotion for something she’s never felt before, because she’s lived in a gym for 14 years. Carrie Ann encouraged her to not just smile but show RAW emotion. Uh, okay.

After their second dance, a trio with Brittany Cherry, Carrie Ann told Simone that while it was better, she still had some issues with it. As Simone was being criticized she did NOT look happy, so Tom Bergeron asked her why she wasn’t smiling from the compliments. Huh?

Simone responded cooly, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.” OUCH! Can someone get Carrie Ann and Tom some ice for that burn? Simone was clearly irritated by the fact she’d been told she wasn’t looking authentic enough before and was now asked why she wasn’t smiling when she didn’t feel like it. Good for her for standing up for herself! CLICK HERE TO SEE SIMONE SLAM THE JUDGES.

Sasha and Simone ended up with a total of 72 for the night and were safe, and we are so relieved because we have no idea what would have happened if Simone was cut! Honestly, there would probably be a revolt.

After the elimination of Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess, Simone told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how she felt about the sticky situation. “I think they were pretty tough on everybody so I can’t say, you know, I don’t know,” Simone said. “I smile through it that’s what I do.” Ah, the word smile is killing us now!

“I think they are there just to do their job, and they were hard on everyone today and you know standing there getting those scores I know exactly how Simone is,” Sasha told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She is only a 20-year-old and to hear all those things and feel her heart hurting I’m kind of sad she had to go through that and I am right here for you and next week is going to be a different journey.”

Simone expanded, saying, “I feel like any other 20 year old has gone through a lot of the emotions, but I have spent my entire life in the gym training for something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl, so I think they think at 20 that I should have gone through those life experiences.”

“But I miss out on all of that and that is why taking a year off I’m going to try to find it. [It] will be nice,” she said. Good for you, Simone!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Simone’s response to Carrie Ann and Tom? Do you agree with her feelings? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.