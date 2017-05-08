Demi Rose: Tyga’s Ex Shows Him What He’s Missing In Racy Bikini Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Are you seeing this Tyga?! The rapper’s former fling, Demi Rose, recently posted a bunch of super sexy new bikini photos to Instagram…and now that he’s single again, we have to wonder if he’s interested!

The last time Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, broke up in 2016, he started spending a lot of time with gorgeous model Demi Rose before reconciling with the reality star. Now, the 27-year-old has been single for about two months again, and although we haven’t seen him linked to Demi recently, we can imagine he probably has a feeling or two about her latest Instagram snaps!

Demi isn’t shy about posting sexy photos to the social media site, but it seem like she’s been posing in a bikini more often than ever lately, putting her cleavage and hot body on full display. It’s unclear if T has seen any of these sexy snaps, but since he’s not tied down to Kylie anymore, he’s certainly free to act if he is interested in Demi again.

Tyga and Demi were first linked in Cannes in May 2016, while he was briefly broken up from Kylie. They were photographed getting cozy by the pool and going shopping and out to dinner, and it definitely seemed like things were heating up quickly between them. However, it wasn’t long before the rapper got back together with Kylie, and we haven’t seen him with Demi since.

Considering the 19-year-old has been getting hot and heavy with Travis Scott, 25, since her and Tyga’s March breakup, the ball is in Tyga’s court to move on next. Interestingly, T and his other famous ex, Blac Chyna, 28, were both recently in Miami AND Las Vegas at the same time, which has fans wondering if they’re getting back together. Hmmm….

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga would ever get back with Demi?

