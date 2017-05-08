Our Ultimate Fitspo Girl Demi Lovato Is Designing Workout Wear For Fabletics

Courtesy of Instagram

Body champion Demi Lovato is working with Kate Hudson’s Fabletics to release a super empowering, flattering line of activewear, the brand announced on May 8.

Demi Lovato is frequently sharing her empowering messages and workouts on Instagram and Snapchat, and now the singer is collaborating with Fabletics to release a limited-edition capsule of clothing that feels and looks great on every body.

Demi worked with Fabletics’ co-founder Kate Hudson on the collection, which is coming soon and will be available in sizes XXS through 3X. With fun colors and prints, her designs have empowering messages based on her song lyrics, including “confident” and “unbroken.”

Portions of proceeds will benefit Girl Up which, among other things, helps provides bicycles to girls in developing countries so they can get to and from school safely.

Demi wrote on Instagram on May 8, “Finally! So proud to share that I’ve partnered up with @fabletics, a company that has always supported inclusiveness, to design activewear that will make you feel amazing inside and out! Being active is a huge part of my life, so it was important for me to create a line that’s accessible, comfortable and fashionable, while inspiring you to take care of your mind and body. 😝 My first, limited-edition capsule collection launches next week, so stay tuned!”

The line will be super affordable as well. You can get 2 leggings for $24 when you become a VIP member!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to buy Demi Lovato’s Fabletics collection?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.