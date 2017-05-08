Chrissy Metz Slams Body Shamers Who Mocked Her Latex Dress At MTV Movie & TV Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Chrissy Metz is not here for body shamers! The ‘This Is Us’ star slammed wannabe fashion police on Twitter who criticized her badass latex dress at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Guess what? She can wear whatever she wants!

The MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7 turned out some unique statement dresses, and Chrissy Metz, 36, was no exception. The This Is Us star rolled up to the awards show in an incredibly cool, red, latex minidress! The awesome dress featured ruffled cap sleeves and showed off tons of cleavage. She looked like a million bucks in that daring dress.

But unfortunately, the body shamers came out in full force during the awards show to mock Chrissy, a plus-sized woman, for the outfit. Shame on them. Chrissy hopped on Twitter after the show ended to give them a piece of her mind with a biting message: “For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash, it’s MY body. #thankstho” Her tweet didn’t mention anyone specifically, but seemed to be a general statement for any losers who want to disrespect her.

Good for her! Chrissy came to the show with her This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia and Lonnie Chavis, where the hit drama was nominated in four categories. The show won the Best Tearjerker award for the emotional scene on the show in which Jack (Milo) lifts kid-Randall (Lonnie) onto his back to do pushups at the karate dojo.

Chrissy got to present an award with Milo, showing off that awesome dress — paired with shiny black flats — during the show. She was also featured in the elaborate Beauty and the Beast spoof that opened the show. She was sitting at the dining room table for “Be our guest, Chrissy Metz!” and rocked another beautiful outfit, a deep blue gown. Yeah, she killed this event! Haters better watch themselves.

