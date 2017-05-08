Chris Soules Formally Charged With ‘Hit And Run’ Resulting In Death — See Docs

REX/Shutterstock

It’s official. Chris Soules has been formally charged with a ‘hit and run’ resulting in death, according to shocking new court documents obtained May 8. The former ‘Bachelor’ star is now scheduled to appear for an arraignment later this month.

Chris Soules, 35, has been under investigation for his involvement in a tragic car accident that killed Kenneth Mosher, 66, on April 24. Now, the Bachelor star has been formally charged with a “hit and run” resulting in death, according to new court documents. The press release from the Iowa Judicial Branch explained the process ahead. “Following the filing of a trial information or indictment, the defendant will appear for an arraignment,” it reads. “The court may read the formal charges and the defendant must enter a plea, generally guilty or not guilty. If the defendant cannot afford to hire an attorney, the court will appoint an attorney to represent the defendant.”

The documents also explain, “if the defendant enters a not guilty plea, there must be a trial within ninety days from the date of the filing of the trial information or indictment. However, the defendant may waive this right. The defendant may also waive the right to a jury trial, and have the judge decide the case.” As we previously reported, police obtained a search warrant allowing them to locate the red Chevy which took the Bachelor star away from the scene of the fatal car crash. Chris allegedly called 911, but he supposedly fled the scene and was arrested hours later.

Chris will be arraigned on May 23 and if he’s found guilty, it would be a class D felony. After making a frantic call to the cops, Chris was reportedly arrested and charged with leaving the scene. A second audio clip between the 911 dispatcher and a cop at the scene reveals that the former reality star later fled in someone’s pickup truck, after allegedly checking Kenneth’s pulse.

Two days after Kenneth’s shocking death, Chris broke his silence with a heartbroken public statement about the crash on April 26. “My family and I are overwhelmed with this tragedy, but we are sticking together and we’ll get through it,” Chris told In Touch. “Thank you for reaching out.”

