La La Anthony’s Instagram Diss Hit Carmelo ‘Hard’: He’s ‘Heartbroken’ She Left Him

Courtesy of Instagram

Carmelo Anthony’s heartbroken! HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting that the New York Knicks superstar was hit ‘hard’ after seeing wife La La Anthony’s direct and blatant diss toward him on Instagram. Read on for all the details.

Carmelo Anthony, 32, just took a blow to the chest and he wasn’t even on the basketball court going hard in the paint! His gorgeous wife La La Anthony, 37, posted a sweet picture of herself with their son Kiyan Anthony, 10, at the Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms event on May 7. She captioned it saying “He’s the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside ❤️.” Those words really made Melo get in his feelings and devastated him.

“Melo got a little choked up seeing La La and their boy on her IG. That caption she wrote spoke volumes and he knows damn well that was aimed right at him,” a source close to the NBA stud told HollywoodLife.com. “She use to tell Melo that he’s the only man who knows her heart. She told him that after they were married so for her to write that caption while they’re not together really pulled at Melo’s heart.

“He’s sad that she left him,” the source continues. “He’s hurting because he loves La La and despite the drama that’s happened he never thought she’d up and leave him. Things are still up in the air but one things for sure, Melo doesn’t want to lose her.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, La La broke up with him after reports surfaced he cheated with a woman by the name of Mia Angel Burks. If that’s not bad enough, Mia’s allegedly four or five months pregnant with Melo’s baby. In an interview with Chicago radio station WGCI-FM on April 20, a friend of Mia’s told the radio station that Mia got pregnant with his baby simply to “hustle” him for cash.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Melo and La La have a chance of getting back together?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.