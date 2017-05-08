Bristol Palin Gives Birth: Welcomes 2nd Child With Hubby Dakota Meyer — A Baby Girl

Courtesy of Instagram

Bristol Palin is officially a three-time mom! Giving birth to her 2nd child with husband Dakota Meyer, the two welcomed their second baby girl into the world, and we can only imagine how thrilled the newly-expanded fam must be! Congrats, you two! Get all the exciting details here.

It’s a girl! Bristol Palin, 26, gave birth to a precious baby daughter on May 8. The newborn makes Bristol, who’s the daughter of former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin, 53, a mom of three! She shares her first son, Tripp, 8, with ex Levi Johnston, 26, and her two youngest children — including daughter Sailor Grace, 1 — with husband Dakota Meyer, 28.

Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered 🙈🤗 so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!! 💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:34am PST

“Meet Atlee Bay!!! The newest edition of the Meyer family!! @bsmp2 #dadlife #ownthedash,” Dakota captioned an Instagram post of the couple and their new baby. Bristol shared the same pic, adding, “Welcome to the world Atlee Bay.”

Bristol and Dakota announced their pregnancy back in December via Entertainment Tonight in a super sweet announcement. “We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding! God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can’t wait!” the couple wrote in their statement. Aw!

Months later, in March, the happy couple revealed to fans that they were expecting another girl! “Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered 🙈🤗 so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!! 💕,” Bristol captioned her reveal photo, which featured her and Dakota holding up a “It’s a girl” sign.

And while Dakota and Bristol seem happy now, the couple has definitely had their fair share of ups and downs. After all, the two called off their first wedding shortly before Bristol revealed she was pregnant with Sailor. After their baby girl was born, they even became involved in a custody dispute.

However, it looks like they’ve worked their problems out for the sake of their growing fam! “Life is full of ups and downs but in the end, you’ll end up where you’re supposed to be,” the duo told ET after their surprise wedding in June.

