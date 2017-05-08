‘DWTS’ Recap: Simone Biles Battles With The Judges After Harsh Scores

Courtesy of ABC

We’re down to the final five on ‘DWTS’ — and things are getting heated! Tensions flared between Simone Biles and judge Carrie Ann Inaba — read about their conflict and a full recap below!

Each couple danced two full dances on the May 8 episode of Dancing With The Stars — a pro’s choice AND a trio dance.

First up, Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater danced a Jive to “Shake a Tail Feather” by the Blues Brothers. “Full of fun, full of energy…but listen, you’ve got to work on your feet,” Len Goodman said. Julianne Hough agreed that his footwork could be sharper. “You have such charisma…you connect with the audience,” Bruno Tonioli said. “You are a true entertainer…you are fantastic,” Carrie Ann Inaba raved. They got a 36 out of 40!

Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy did a powerful Contemporary to “Freedom” by Anthony Hamilton and Elayna Boynton. It was based off racial abuse she received online after an interview she did was taken out of context. She got a standing ovation and had the audience in tears. “I can’t sit down. I’m completely mesmerized. You’re doing more than just dance. You are creating art. You’re creating history,” Julianne raved. “Tonight, you’re getting the Pulitzer Prize for storytelling,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said it was a profound moment. Len said he’s not usually a fan of contemporary but he was spellbound during their dance. They got a perfect 40!

Next, Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess danced an intense Argentine Tango to “Believer” by Imagine Dragons. Bruno said he appreciates his hard work but the timing was slightly off. Carrie Ann said the music was perfect but that they lacked connection. Len said it was too stiff. Julianne said she saw an improvement. They got a 30.

Simone Biles & Sasha Farber did a Foxtrot to “What Makes You Beautiful” by One Direction. “I feel like I don’t know you yet,” Carrie Ann said. “That was a pretty dance and that can be dangerous…it was sort of safe,” Julianne said. Len liked the mix of in-hold and out of hold movements. “You make it look so easy..people expect things from you. You need to bring us a surprise,” Bruno said. Simone said it’s hard to show emotion for something she’s never felt — she’s lived in a gym for 14 years. Carrie Ann said that RAW and HONEST response is what she is looking for in her dancing. They got a 36!

Finally in the first round, David Ross & Lindsay Arnold did a Waltz to “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw. It was just so sweet and innocent, like David! He teared up at the end of the dance! Len commended his effort on the difficult footwork. “You have one of the strongest partnerships. You are the heart of this competition,” Julianne said. “That was the best father-daughter dance at a wedding you will ever see! People look at you and see love, truth and honesty,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann loved his attention to detail. They got a 36!

Next, it was the trio round!

First, Rashad & Emma danced with Witney Carson — a tempting Argentine Tango to “Dreams” by Gabrielle Aplin & Bastille. “It was so full of passion. The storytelling was terrific,” Len said. “The concept, the choreography was amazing…you’re a good dancer, you got this!” Julianne said. Bruno said it was “an erotic chain reaction.” Carrie Ann said it was, by far, his best dance. They got a 39 for a total of 75!

Next, Normani & Val danced a Jive with Alan Bersten to “Feeling Alive” by Earl St. Clair. Julianne said she completely owned the stage. She loved that it was totally different from the first dance. Bruno loved the country flavor and said it was a “fantastic dance.” Carrie Ann said, “You are an incredibly good actress… you are a chameleon.” Len loved the contrast between the first dance. They got a 39, for a total score of 79!

Bonner & Sharna, and Britt Stewart, did a SUPER SEXY Jazz to “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars. I was uncomfortable. “It’s the Wolf Of Wall Street,” Bruno said. “I feel like I need to take a shower. It was kind of raunchy,” Carrie Ann said. Len agreed it was too raunchy, but said his steps were on point. They got a 28, for a total score of 58.

Then, DRAMA. Simone & Sasha did a Paso Doble with Brittany Cherry to “Don’t Let Me Down” by The Chainsmokers featuring Daya. Carrie Ann said Simone took her notes after the first dance and Simone gave her a SERIOUS RBF back. Tom said she wasn’t smiling at the compliments and she said, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.” BURN. Len said that his scores through the season show that she is his favorite, but she needs to push for a 10. Bruno said she needs to give more. They got a 36 and a total of 72. Omg, that judging panel was so awkward. Why are they being so harsh?

Finally, David & Lindsay danced a Paso Doble with Hayley Erbert to “Gangsta’s Paradise” by 2WEI. Len said he didn’t like it at all. “It was strong, it was great, but you lacked shaping,” Julianne said. “At times, you looked like Godzilla,” Bruno said. They got a 29, and a total score of 65.

Unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to Bonner and Sharna. Next week is the semi-finals!

