Blake Shelton Brings The Feels With ‘Every Time I Hear That Song’ On ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton, 40, is used to being able to sit back, relax and watch the contestants perform on The Voice, but on the May 8 episode, it was his turn to hit the stage! The country superstar belted out his newest hit, “Every Time I Hear That Song,” on the live show, and had the crowd totally mesmerized as he played the emotional track.

“Every Time I Hear That Song” is the fifth single off Blake’s 2016 album If I’m Honest, and although his current girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, 47, was in the crowd watching him perform, this song is definitely about a lost love (looking at you, Miranda Lambert). The decision to choose it as a single clearly doesn’t mean anything‘s wrong in his and Gwen’s relationship, though — they literally look happy as ever lately!

Aside from Blake, the Top 10 remaining contestants also took the stage for live performances, but there’s a lot more at stake for them — if they don’t get enough votes, they’ll be at risk of going home on May 9. There’s a double elimination this week, too, so the pressure is really on! Blake has three artists, Lauren Duski, TSoul and Aliyah Moulden left in the competition, but everyone is so good, so you never know what’ll go down.

