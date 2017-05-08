Blac Chyna Twerks In Thong & Sheer Camouflage Dress On Snapchat — Tempting Tyga?

Courtesy of Snapchat

Work it, girl! Blac Chyna showed off her super hot dance moves on Snapchat, but is she doing it to entice her ex, Tyga? Given their history as well as their recent Vegas trip, she may be throwing out some sex appeal for him. Check out the bootylicious video here!

Oh, yeah! Blac Chyna, 28, did some hardcore twerking in her latest Snapchat video and she may have been trying to give her ex Tyga, 27, a little piece of what he’s missing. Posted on May 7, Blac’s social media story starts off with friends dancing it up — things then get pretty exciting when Blac shows her pals (and possibly her former flame) what she’s made of.

Wearing a camouflage dress and a black thong, Blac exudes her awesome dance moves as she swings those famous hips from side to side. Starting off in slow motion for the camera, Blac then lets out her wild side! Oozing with confidence, this girl is definitely the life of the party.

While Blac has always been about her seductive charm, is there a chance that she’s trying to make her former man-friend get a little turned on? It’s definitely a possibility since the two were spotted together in Las Vegas, giving the impression that they might be easing their way back into each other’s arms. And considering that Tyga is no longer with Kylie Jenner, 19, perhaps, he might be rethinking the romance.

As we previously reported though, Blac is only spending time with Tyga because of their son, King, 4. “They’re hanging out because she wants them to work on developing a good relationship, for the sake of King,” a source told us. Given the Snapchat videos, Blac at least knows how to have a good time with her girls.

