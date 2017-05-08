Beyonce Is ‘Committed’ To A Natural Birth For Twins & Jay Z Supports Her Wishes

SplashNews

With Beyonce’s due date quickly approaching, her & Jay Z are finalizing their birthing plans. But we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that while Bey has her heart set on a natural delivery, Jay believes a C-section is best. For now though, he’s going along with his wife’s desires — but that could change!

What Beyonce, 35, says, goes — at least for now! While we can definitely see Queen Bey laying down the law in her household, there’s some things her husband Jay Z, 47, feels strongly about, and his wife’s health is one of them. Being pregnant with twins is no joke, and although Beyonce desperately wants to give birth naturally, Jay’s pushing hard for a C-section. But for NOW at least he’s complying with Beyonce’s wishes.

“They’re keeping silent on the due date, but, right now Bey is committed to a natural birth, even though Jay would rather she had a C-section because he can’t bear to see her suffering any level of pain,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “For now though, he’s going along with Bey’s wishes and not rocking the boat, but he’s made it clear to her that if any serous complications arise then she really has to go down the C-section route.”

Smart move, Jay. And we totally agree that it’s best not to argue with a heavily pregnant woman. But when it comes down it, Bey may actually need a C-section, as twins are typically cause for a high-risk delivery. Now we just can’t help but wonder WHEN the singer will actually go into labor. Until then though, at least Beyonce is relatively comfortable — for once!

“The countdown to the twins’ arrival has started seriously now, and bizarrely, even though she’s so heavily pregnant, Bey’s actually finally feeling better than she has in months,” our source added. “She’s re-energized, and has a real ‘baby glow’ about her. The only problem she’s dealing with now is a really sore lower back if she stands or walks around too much, but guess that’s inevitable considering all the extra pregnancy weight that comes along with twins.”

In addition to keeping their due date secret, Jay and Beyonce are also staying super hush-hush about the sexes of their bundles of joy. The same source seems to think they’re having at least one boy though! “It’s looking pretty certain that at least one of the babies is going to be a boy, as there’s a heck of a lot of blue-colored baby things springing up around the house suddenly,” the insider told us. SO exciting!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Beyonce will give birth later this month? Are you excited to find out more about her and Jay’s twins?

