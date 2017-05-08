Barack Obama Receives Profile In Courage & Americans Cry To Get President Back

AP Images

WE MISS YOU, Barack Obama! The former President graciously accepted the JFK Profile in Courage Award on May 7, and now Americans all across the country are begging for their hero to return to the White House. Check out the emotional tweets!

It’s only been a little over 100 days since Donald Trump, 70, took over for Barack Obama, 55, in the White House. Some Americans were just starting to adjust to the new presidency — until Obama made front page news for accepting the Courage Award on May 7. Speaking in front of a Boston audience, the former President delivered an empowering speech that pulled at heartstrings all across the country and also took a jab at the Congress. He pleaded with them to overturn Obamacare!

“I hope that current members of Congress recognize it takes little courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential — but it takes great courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm,” Obama said the John F. Kennedy Library. “I hope they understand that courage means not simply doing what’s politically expedient, but doing what, deep in our hearts, we know is right.” Now, voters miss him more than ever!

France defeats hate and Barack Obama will accept the #ProfileInCourageAward pic.twitter.com/KaI7IVrMo9 — TripleR (@R_R_R_Jr) May 8, 2017

Gonna get comfortable and watch a real president speak. #PresidentObama #ProfileInCourageAward — Desiree (@dwatson904) May 8, 2017

Anyone else crying? I feel so secure when Obama speaks,like a big hug from someone I trust! Congratulations #ThanksObama #ProfileInCourage — jubad (@djuba52) May 8, 2017

Remembering now what until recently has been so easily taken for granted. Class, grace, and hopefulness. #ProfileInCourage — Donald Jordan (@donaldgjordan) May 8, 2017

#ProfileInCourage And for a few minutes the country is not embarrassed. For a few minutes everything feels better. — flynn (@Cfm4958) May 8, 2017

Beyond excited to watch my president, Barack Obama, receive the Profile in Courage Award tonight. He does epitomize JFK. #ProfileInCourage — Wendi Wise (@wisewendi15) May 8, 2017

Barack Obama just showed the world what true leadership looks like! I am reenergized with courage to stand up to hate!#ProfileInCourage pic.twitter.com/KiVmJpRQj4 — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) May 8, 2017

President Barack Obama had the courage & strength to show us all how much he loved this country.#ProfileInCourage #Profileincourageaward pic.twitter.com/EJWH9z7bRT — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) May 8, 2017

In honor of our former leader’s great accomplishment, let’s look back at all the amazing things he, and wifey Michelle Obama, have done for us over their 8 years in office. For starters, they threw the GREATEST ragers at the White House! Christmas parties, Halloween parties, Easter celebrations, farewell bashes — you name it, the’ve done it! The couple’s parties always gathered a huge crowd of top celebrities, from Beyonce to George Lucas!

It was also under Obama’s ruling that same-sex marriage became legal in ALL 50 states on June 26, 2015. Then there’s Obamacare, which helped millions of Americans stay healthy and everyone as an equal. Now, Trump is on a mission to change all of that — and sadly, he’s kinda succeeding! Trumpcare narrowly passed in the House a few days ago, which is just step one in his plan of action! Please come back, Obama! WE NEED YOU.

