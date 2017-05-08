Angelina Jolie ‘Relieved’ Brad Pitt Didn’t Reveal New Romance In ‘GQ’ Interview

REX/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt spilled major details about his personal life during his recent interview with ‘GQ’ magazine, but one element of his life that he refrained from talking about was his love life. And HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Angelina Jolie’s ‘relieved.’ It would have been ‘painful’ for her to read about a new woman in his life.

“Angelina [Jolie] is relieved Brad [Pitt] did not discuss his current love life in his GQ interview. She appreciates his respectful regard for her own feelings about who he is or is not currently dating. Angelina feels like any mention of even having just coffee with another woman after their divorce would have been painful for her to have to read about. So she reached out to him and thanked him for keeping his interview classy and above trying to rub her face in who he may or may not be currently seeing romantically,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Brad got very candid during his interview. Not only did he tell GQ that he was “boozing too much” before his divorce, but he said he hasn’t been a great dad to his children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. Those are some pretty bold statement if you ask us. And ones that Angelina found to be “courageous.”

Brad did not discuss any new romance, but a recent report did claim he’s “dating” again after his divorce with Angelina.

