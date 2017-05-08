Amber Rose & Future: Is Blac Chyna Pissed Over BFF & Ex’s PDA In New Music Video?

Yikes! What happens when your best friend decides to play your ex’s love interest in a music video? Well, Amber Rose and Future were all over each other in his new ‘Mask Off’ video! Now, a new report has Blac Chyna’s alleged reaction, and you have to hear this…

Blac Chyna, 28, has zero problems with Amber Rose, 34, and Future‘s “Mask Off” PDA, according to TMZ, May 8. In fact, Blac has got a lot on her plate right now with her baby girl, Dream [6 months], and her on-again, off-again man, Rob Kardashian, 30.

Chyna also reportedly understands that Amber’s appearance in Future’s video was just business. Amber allegedly shot the video because Future’s track is so hot right now that she couldn’t turn it down. When it comes down to it, Blac understands the business, as reported by the site. The rapper’s team reportedly reached out to Amber to do the video.

Amber and Future, 33, got hot and heavy in “Mask Off”. She was all over him and they even seemed to lock lips at one point. The video definitely sparked romance rumors, but it was reportedly all work and no play.

In case you forgot, Blac and Future were rumored lovers back in 2015 when they were spotted displaying major PDA on multiple occasions. Blac even appeared in his “Rich $ex” music video in 2015, where she played his love interest. She and Future shared a steamy make-out session and rolled around in bed!

The relationship buzz got even louder when she got a tattoo of his name on her hand in Oct. 2015! She took to Instagram to post her ink, and then quickly deleted the photo. That’s when Future felt the need to address the romance rumors, where he tweeted that he was single. And, that was the end of it all.

Now, Blac has been on and off with Rob since July 2016. It was also rumored that she reconciled with her ex, Tyga, 27, when the two were spotted out together in the beginning of May 2017. However, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that she and Tyga are just being superstar co-parents together, and that it’s nothing more. The two share a son together, King Cairo, 4.

Speaking of single, both Amber and Future are riding solo right now. Future hasn’t been in a relationship since he and Ciara, 31, split in August 2014. Amber has been single since Feb. 2017, when she and Val Chmerkovskiy, 31, ended their brief, but steamy fling. The two started to get serious at the end of 2016.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amber and Future would make a cute couple?