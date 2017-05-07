Zendaya Rocks Retro Flipped Hairstyle For MTV Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Zendaya looked fantastic at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on May 7. Rocking a ’60s inspired hairstyle, she slayed the carpet in a green gown and matching green eye makeup.

Held live from Los Angeles, Zendaya made heads turn with her gorgeous look!

She actually presented an award during the show, but we wanted to award her with the best beauty look of the night!

She combined modern and retro beauty beautifully. She rocked a short bob in pretty, flipped out curls. Very 1960s. Her skin looked perfect and poreless — she was glowing. Her eyes were defined with a hunter green eyeshadow and cat eye liner. Her stunning eye look matched her green gown perfectly. We loved her look from head to toe!

Zendaya just slayed at the Met Ball on May 1 with a gorgeous bold red lip, and big, wild hair. She wore a giant yellow ballgown covered with red birds. She looked like such a QUEEN even Rihanna posted a picture of Zendaya on her Instagram, writing: “brown goddess.”

Zendaya was obviously excited that RiRi posted about her — who wouldn’t be?!

Somehow, we loved her MTV Movie and TV Awards look even more!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Zendaya’s MTV Movie and TV Awards beauty look?

