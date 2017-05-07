Trevor Noah Disses Trump At MTV Movie & TV Awards: Thanks Him For His Award

Courtesy of MTV

Nothing’s off limits at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and that includes President Donald Trump! Trevor Noah got a sly dig in at Trump, and it was totally epic. Is the most vicious political diss Trevor’s made yet?

There aren’t enough mics in the world for Trevor Noah to drop right now. While accepting his award for Best Host, he switched the topic over to politics. Obviously, that wasn’t going to go well for President Donald Trump, 70. If you haven’t noticed lately, he’s not exactly a well-liked man. Trevor made that even more clear when he thanked Trump for his award! Without Trump, Trevor wouldn’t have as much material to mock on The Daily Show. Omg!

Burn! It’s not like Trump hasn’t heard pretty much every insult at this point, but it just feels different hearing it from the MTV Movie & TV Awards. It’s a show for the young people, and all the hottest actors. He’s not going to be happy knowing that he’s getting teased on MTV, especially by the host of The Daily Show. Oof. Trevor’s right; the dumb things Trump has done since becoming a presidential candidate — and now president — that comedians barely have a chance to breathe before writing the next joke. Trump doesn’t really get that, though. Countdown to him bitterly tweeting about it in 10, 9, 8…

It’s really had to make fun of this one: the latest snafu that Trump’s made is the passage of the healthcare replacement bill in the House of Representatives. The awful bill still has to get approved in Senate before it gets made into law, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a terrifying reality. If the bill gets passed, hundreds of thousands of Americans are at risk of losing their health insurance.

With many women’s health issues becoming “pre-existing conditions,” the price of giving birth is skyrocketing an estimated 400+ percent! So, a bunch of dudes in Congress don’t want women to get abortions, they don’t want them to have access to affordable birth control, and they don’t want to pay for them to have babies. That’s just super, isn’t it? Good luck to all of us!

