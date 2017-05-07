This ‘Stranger Things’ X ’13 Reasons Why’ MTV Awards Selfie Will Have You Fangirling Hard

Courtesy of Twitter

Brace yourselves Netflix fans because this pic is about to blow your mind! The casts of ‘Stranger Things’ and ’13 Reasons Why’ came together at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7 to take the most epic selfie EVER!

Can you even imagine a better mash-up!? Netflix worlds collided at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7 when the casts of 13 Reasons Why and Stranger Things teamed up to take one of the best awards show selfies we have EVER seen!

O cast de 13RW com o cast de stranger things#MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/eW4oee0t91 — scherbatsky (@Ysavieira34) May 7, 2017

The pic featured 13 Reasons Why’s Ross Butler, Dylan Minnette and Christian Navarro, plus Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things all gave major cheese for the camera while Ross snapped away, and our hearts are basically exploding. The Upside Down and Cresmont have officially collided! Do we sense a bizarre alternate universe episode in the future?!

The Stranger Things cast had a lot to be excited about on May 7, especially since Millie Bobby Brown AKA the bad-ass main character Eleven took home the award for “Best TV Actor” and gave a totally adorable speech through flowing tears. So totally cute! The same can be said for 13 Reasons Why, which was just confirmed for another season earlier in the day. How much better can a day get?

