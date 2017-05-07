Image Courtesy of Marvel

Best. Awards. Show. Ever! Tom Holland and Zendaya revealed a brand-new sneak peek for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7. There’s no doubt about it, this is going to be the movie of the summer!

The sneak peek opens up with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker sneaking back into his apartment after a night out of kicking butt and taking names. He thinks he’s safe until he spots Ned on his bunk bed. Ned is holding a LEGO version of the Millennium Falcon, but when he sees Peter in the Spidey suit, he DROPS IT ON THE FLOOR!

“You’re the Spiderman!” Here’s your first look at a brand new @SpiderManMovie clip, exclusively from the #MTVAwards airing right now! pic.twitter.com/KAUYYlXz6E — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

Peter is forced to confirm that, yes, he is Spider-Man. Ned’s the only other person that knows other that Tony Stark. “Are you an Avenger?” Ned asks. “Yeah, basically,” Peter says.

The clip also features a snippet of Zendaya’s sassy character, Michelle. When Peter gets a text about something superhero-related, she starts to question him. Peter gets noticeably freaked out and thinks Michelle is on to him. “Just kidding, I don’t care. Bye,” she says.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will hit theaters on July 7. The movie follows Peter Parker as he struggles being a superhero and a high school student after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark will be on hand for fatherly advice and Mr. Miyagi moments.

Tom is taking the Spider-Man reigns from Andrew Garfield, who starred in two Spider-Man movies before Tom. Before Andrew, Tobey Maguire played the web-slinging hero in 3 movies. Tom’s Spider-Man will be a much younger version of Peter Parker than we’ve ever seen before.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Spider-Man: Homecoming will be the best Marvel movie yet? Let us know!