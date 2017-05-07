Angelina Jolie Is All Smiles Bonding With Shiloh & Knox At Renaissance Faire

Courtesy of TMZ

Huzzah! Angelina Jolie took her daughter Shiloh and son Knox on a spectacular trip to a Renaissance faire in Southern California on May 6. The adorable fairy tale-themed mother-daughter outing proved to be a success and the pictures of the pair smiling and bonding will fill you with joy!

Angelina Jolie, 41, knows how to do a day out right! The mother of six was spotted taking her daughter Shiloh, 10, and son Knox, 8, out to the Renaissance Pleasure Faire of Southern California in Irwindale on May 6. While sources told TMZ there were other kids with the threesome, it’s unclear whether they were other members of the Jolie-Pitt brood or the kids’ friends. What was clear was Shiloh and Knox were having a great time!

Though the group was closely followed by a very large bodyguard, they didn’t let the security get in the way of their good time. Witnesses say that Angie appeared happy while talking to the staff and other attendees. The “Wanted” actress was even seen smiling while munching on a ginormous turkey leg. Huzzah!

While it certainly looks like the day was filled with fun activities, our sources say that Angie has been having a bit of a rough time lately amidst her divorce and custody battle drama with estranged husband Brad Pitt, 53. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she is feeling “extremely sad and lonely,” and that her children are “worried” about her.

It seems like if Angie is having a hard time without Brad she’s putting on a brave and happy face for her kids while the battle rages on. We are really glad to see that she won’t let anything get in the way of her kids having fun!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Angie and Shiloh’s trip to the Renaissance Fair? Give us all your thoughts below!

