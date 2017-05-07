Shay Mitchell Channels Modern-Day Cleopatra In Sexy Tiger Dress At MTV Movie Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Shay Mitchell was the definition of SLAY at the MTV Movie & TV Awards! Wowing in a sparkly tiger-print cutout dress, the actress flaunted her toned figure and looked red-hot in the process. We were also getting major Cleopatra vibes from her look, and we are all about it.

Shay Mitchell, 30, could not have looked fiercer at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7 if she tried. Rocking a form-fitting floor-length gown featuring sparkly tiger stripes, the Pretty Little Liars star showed off her amazing figure and we LOVE how she looked like a modern Egyptian princess.

Maybe the most impressive part of Shay’s dress was the cleavage cutout that wrapped around her waist and fell almost all the way down to her bellybutton! We also love the off-the-shoulder detailing of the actress’ gown, which perfectly highlighted her slender, tan shoulders.

The star’s accessories were totally on-point too as she rocked large gold hoop earrings — TOTALLY Cleopatra, right? And that smokey eye of hers was to-die-for. There’s no question Shay knows how to BRING it on every red carpet she steps on.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do YOU think of Shay’s hot look for the MTV Movie Awards? Does she look amazing, or what?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.