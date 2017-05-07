REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez’s relationships with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd have both been highly publicized, but who does she belong with? Check out a comparison of their romances and VOTE here!

Things are still new between Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, but they made their love Hollywood official by attending their first public event together on May 1. It was a big one, too — he accompanied her to the high-profile Met Gala, and they could not have looked more perfect together. Aside from just straight-on red carpet shots, the pair were also caught in candid situations, cuddling close and even stealing a kiss or two right in front of the cameras!

It was actually very reminiscent of Sel’s first red carpet appearance with Justin Bieber, 23, six years ago. People had been talking about a relationship between the young stars for months before this big night, but they flaunted their love more than ever at the equally high-profile Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 27, 2011.

Both relationships were fairly similar off the red carpet, too, though. From hand holding and cheek kissing on Instagram to dinners out and romantic vacations, Selena certainly isn’t shy about showing off PDA when it comes to her romances. Click through the gallery above and check out how her relationships with The Weeknd and Justin compare, and then cast your vote in the poll above about who you think is truly her soulmate!

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think Selena belongs with — Justin or The Weeknd?

