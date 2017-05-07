Robert Wilson Dead: Luke & Owen Wilson’s Beloved Father Passes Away At 75

REX/Shutterstock

This is so devastating! Robert Wilson, the father of actors Luke and Owen Wilson, passed away on May 7 after losing his longstanding battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The former television executive was 75 years old. Read on for all the details.

Hearts all over the world are breaking following the news of Robert Wilson‘s death at age 75. The former TV executive, who went by the nickname Bob, died in the afternoon on May 7. Son and Old School actor Luke Wilson confirmed the devastating situation to Dallas Morning News, explaining that his father’s death was tied to Alzheimer’s disease. Robert is also the father to Zoolander star Owen Wilson, Andrew Wilson, and Jade Wilson.

Robert leaves behind his three sons, one daughter, multiple grandchildren, his wife Laura, and a huge impact on the entertainment industry. In the 60’s, he served as president of public Dallas TV and radio stations KERA-TV and KERA-TV before co-creating the news program Newsroom in the 70’s with his colleague, Jim Lehrer. Luke also explained to Dallas Morning News that if anyone wants to honor his father’s memory, they can do so by making a donation to PBS.

