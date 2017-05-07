Blac Chyna & Tyga: Rob Kardashian ‘Super Pissed’ Over Romance Rumors — He Loves Her

REX/Shutterstock

Someone sounds a little jealous! Rob Kardashian is ‘super pissed off’ about those rumors of ex-fiancée Blac Chyna getting back together with Tyga, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. The poor reality star is still in love with her!

Oh no…did Rob Kardashian, 30, make a HUGE mistake by letting Blac Chyna, 28, go? Now that the bootylicious mama has been seen getting close to Tyga, 27, again, Rob can’t help but lash out. “He’s super pissed and upset,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks Chyna is disrespecting him and trying to make him look like a fool.Deep down though, he still really loves her and would kill to be back together again.” Unfortunately there’s ONE big thing standing in the way of his dreams…

It all started with a seemingly innocent trip to Las Vegas over the weekend, where Tyga and Chyna reignited romance rumors. The timing couldn’t be better for the former couple, since the “Gucci Snakes” rapper is no longer dating Kylie Jenner. Taking to Snapchat, Tyga and the former stripper both appeared to be having the time of their lives in Sin City at the EXACT same event on May 6. Chyna also looked drop-dead gorgeous in her pink wig and sheer camouflage dress, so maybe Tyga couldn’t help himself.

Meanwhile, back in LA, Rob is learning how to adjust to life as a single parent to daughter Dream. He hates being a part-time father and just seeing her a couple of times a week,” the source continues. “Rob’s missing out on so many milestones in his daughter’s life and it breaks his heart.” As for Kylie, her feelings all over the board when it comes to Tyga. “One day she’s spitting mad at him, calling him a loser and all sorts of names. And the next, she’s saying she misses him,” — even though she’s with Travis Scott now! This is getting so complicated!

HollywoodLifers, if you were in Rob’s shoes, would you be pissed about the romance rumors or laugh it off?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.