Noah Cyrus Belts Out New Hit ‘Stay Together’ At MTV Movie & TV Awards

REX/Shutterstock

This girl is on fire! Noah Cyrus took the stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7 for the first television performance of her brand new single, ‘Stay Together,’ and it was totally epic.

Noah Cyrus, 17, is on a roll! It’s only been months since the teenager jumpstarted her music career, but already she’s performing at award shows left and right — with the latest being an appearance at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Noah was one of just three performers at the event, and she used the opportunity to debut her newest song, “Stay Together,” live for the first time.

After starting her performance seated on the stage, Noah quickly got up and got the party started, taking centerstage as skateboarders hit a ramp behind her and dancers busted out some moves around her. For the performance, she wore a see-through, mesh black top and baggy sweats, with her wavy dark hair pulled back into a ponytail — a change from her black crop top and matching pants on the carpet!

Noah’s first single, “Make Me (Cry),” was released in 2016, and became a big success for her, totally pulling her out of big sis, Miley Cyrus’, shadow. She just dropped the edgy “Stay Together” on April 14, and now, is gearing up to release an album later this year. “It will definitely be coming out in the fall,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That is all I’m giving because I don’t even know much. But it’s called NC-17 and I’m excited!” We can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Noah’s performance?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.