Noah Cyrus Rocks Sexy Lip Ring & Dark Smokey Eye At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Courtesy of Instagram

A star is born! Noah Cyrus took edgy to a whole new level at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7 with her dark smokey eye and trendy lip ring. Do you love or loathe her vampy beauty look?

We didn’t get to see Noah Cyrus, 17, walk the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards because of unexpected rain, but celebrity stylist Michael Dueñas gave us a glimpse at her look in an Instagram photo. Noah flaunted her sexy pink pout and lip ring in the photo. She vamped up her look with a dark smokey eye that complimented her all-black ensemble. Her long dark hair fell in loose waves. This is definitely one of Noah’s best looks to date! So sexy, yet simple!

The singer, who has been making a major first impression with her amazing solo music, has been a red carpet regular in 2017. Her beauty looks have been super pretty and simple. At the Kids’ Choice Awards in March 2017, Noah rocked a cute high ponytail. The “effortless, high ponytail” was created by Michael, a Garnier consulting celebrity stylist.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Noah edged up her beauty look with a trendy top knot. She wore a light metallic shadow with winged eyeliner. Her lips were pretty pink shade. Noah consistently changes up her hair and makeup on the red carpet, and we love her for it.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Noah’s hair and makeup at the MTV Movie & TV Awards? Let us know!

