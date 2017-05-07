Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners 2017 — Full List: Emma Watson & More

Sun, May 7, 2017 10:08pm EDT by Emily Longeretta 2 Comments
MTV Movie & TV Awards
Image Courtesy of MTV
View Gallery
79 Photos

For the first time ever, MTV pinned the biggest movie stars against the biggest TV stars. So, who came out on top?!

Movie of the Year
Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen

Show of the Year
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is Us

Best Kiss
Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling — La La Land
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens — Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard — Empire
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick — Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

Best Villain
Allison Williams — Get Out
Demogorgon — Stranger Things
Jared Leto — Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley — American Horror Story: Roanoke

Best Host
Ellen DeGeneres — The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver — Last Week Tonight
RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Samantha Bee — Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Trevor Noah — The Daily Show

Best Documentary
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Best Reality Competition
America’s Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice

Best Actor in a Movie
Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out
Emma Watson — Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld — The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman — Logan
James McAvoy — Split
Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures

Best Actor in a Show
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore — This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Best Comedic Performance
Adam Devine — Workaholics
Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson — Broad City
Lil Rel Howery — Get Out
Seth MacFarlane — Family Guy
Will Arnett — The LEGO Batman Movie

Best Hero
Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin — The Flash
Mike Colter — Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Stephen Amell — Arrow
Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures

Tearjerker
Game of Thrones — Hodor’s death
Grey’s Anatomy — Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death
Me Before You — Will tells Louisa he can’t stay with her
Moonlight — Paula tells Chiron that she loves him
This Is Us — Jack and Randall at karate

2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Photos

Next Generation
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi

Best Duo
Adam Levine & Blake Shelton — The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery — Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield — Atlanta
Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen — Logan
Josh Gad & Luke Evans — Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg — Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Best American Story
Black-ish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent

Best Fight Against the System
Get Out
Hidden Figures
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot

Trending
“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy — Saturday Night Live
“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” — The Late Late Show with James Corden
“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” — Dr. Phil
“Run the World (Girls)” feat. Channing Tatum as Beyoncé — Lip Sync Battle
“Wheel of Musical Impressions” with Demi Lovato — The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction — 23rd Annual SAG Awards

Best Musical Moment
“Beauty and the Beast” — Ariana Grande and John Legend, Beauty and the Beast
“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — Justin Timberlake, Trolls
“How Far I’ll Go” — Auli’i Cravalho, Moana
“City of Stars” — Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, La La Land
“You Can’t Stop the Beat” — ensemble, Hairspray Live!
“Be That as It May” — Herizen Guardiola, The Get Down
“You’re the One That I Want” — ensemble, Grease: Live

More News:

MTV Movie & TV Awards Live Stream -- Watch The 2017 Show Online Free
Hottest Best Kiss Moments At MTV Movie Awards: Ryan & Rachel, Robsten & More
MTV Movie & TV Awards Dresses 2017 -- See The Red Carpet’s Best Dressed

Copyright © 2017 Hollywoodlife.com, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

ad