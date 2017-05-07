MTV Movie & TV Awards Show’s Best Moments — See The Highlights

REX/Shutterstock

The MTV Movie Awards are always amazing, and they’ve only gotten better with the addition of TV! From the killer ‘Beauty and the Beast’ opening to Adam Devine’s hilarious hosting and the amazing performances, here are the 5 best moments of the show!

1. The out-of-this-world ‘Beauty and the Beast’ opening.

Adam Devine killed it as Beast while enlisting the help of Josh Gad, Hailee Steinfeld as Belle and Rebel Wilson as Mrs. Potts. They took some of the iconic songs from the Disney classic and made them about movies and TV including Spiderman, Logan and This Is Us. So epic!

Let @ADAMDEVINE and his friends give you their version of Beauty and the Beast at the #MTVAwards, airing right now! pic.twitter.com/OQy3OkbnMv — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

2. Emma Watson’s amazing Best Actor speech.

Emma won the first-ever unisex Best Actor award for her portrayal of Belle, and her speech was so amazingly touching and powerful, all about inclusion and education and how honored she was to have won. Watch the whole speech, here!

3. Millie Bobby Brown’s breakdown during Best TV Actor win.

The most emotional moment of the night had to be when Millie won Best Actor in a TV show and sobbed through her entire touching speech. It was so sweet, and we couldn’t be happier for the 13-year old — she deserves it!

4. Vin Diesel’s generation award.

What began as an award for Vin quickly turned into a touching tribute to Paul Walker. Vin revealed that 15 years earlier, he and Paul won Best Duo together at the show, and he hopes “Pablo” is happy for them from heaven now. So touching!

5. Big Sean’s killer performance.

Big Sean was the last performance of the night, and it was totally epic! He played his brand-new song “Jump Out The Window” while standing on top of a cool graphic building, surrounded by the Northern Lights. So awesome!

