MTV Movie & TV Awards Live Stream — Watch The 2017 Show Online Free

Courtesy of MTV

Razzle, dazzle! The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards are officially here, and the stars are gathering at LA’s Shrine Auditorium in their fiercest fashions! Want to see your favorite celebs walk away with the prize? Watch the show online at 8:00 pm ET!

Kick back, relax and prepare for a good time! The highly anticipated 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards air tonight, May 7, and several of the biggest stars dressed to impress for the event held at LA’s Shrine Auditorium. Comedian Adam Devine, 33, is hosting this year and he’ll be bringing out plenty of celebrity presenters. From the movie sneak peeks to the big wins, you don’t want to miss a second of the action! Watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards via our live stream!

Viewers are in for a treat, since they’ll get to check out the teasers for the upcoming films It, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Transformers: The Last Knight during the show. Not only has TV been added to the 2017 nominations, but this year’s Best Actor nominees are both male and female and pin TV up against movies, so there’s no telling what could happen. The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live Sunday, at 8pm ET, and it’s expected to surpass expectations!

In between the wins, the MTV Movie & TV Awards Festival will feature performances from Zara Larsson, Bea Miller and more. Camila Cabello will be gracing the stage to perform “Hey Ma” alongside J. Balvin and Pitbull. On top of that, Big Sean will perform his new song “Jump Out the Window” and Noah Cyrus will perform her hit single “Stay Together,” and both will be debuting their sizzling singles on TV for the momentous celebration. We can hardly wait!

Receiving this year’s Generation Award, the star-studded cast of Fast & The Furious franchise will be honored with the prize including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and more. Beauty and the Beast, Get Out and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story are just a few of the flicks going head to head for Movie Of The Year. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones and This Is Us will be taking on other several other popular television series for Show Of The Year. Get your buttery popcorn out and prepare to check out the fierce style choices and more!

HollywoodLifers, who are you most excited to see at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.