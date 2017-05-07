MTV Movie & TV Awards’ Best Dressed 2017 — Zendaya & More

REX/Shutterstock/AP Images

We saw so many amazing looks on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7 & we can’t decide who looked the best. There were so many gorgeous outfits & we can’t decide who was the best dressed of the night. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Zendaya, 20, always looks so gorgeous no matter what the event is. The one thing we love about her is that you never know what she’s going to bring to the red carpet. She’s constantly switching up her look and her style, which we love about her. Every awards show is a surprise, and this time she opted for another gorgeous look.

Hailee, 20, has been landing spots on our best dressed lists quite a lot recently and we love all of her looks. Her look for the awards was fabulous — she looked incredible. She opted for a sleeveless purple dress completely covered in diamond embellishments with two sexy cutouts on the sides showing off her amazing figure.

Some of our other favorite looks of the evening came from our fave ladies, Shay Mitchell, Camila Cabello, and so much more. Also, how amazing did Shelley Hennig look in her little white floral applique dress with a plunging neck?! We’re obsessed with her frock!

