MTV Awards Best Hair & Makeup: Zendaya, Hailee Steinfeld & More

REX/Shutterstock

So many stars looked amazing at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, despite torrential rain and hail shutting down the red carpet! Vote on your favorite beauty look of the night below!

Held live from Los Angeles on May 7, a little rain couldn’t stop the fabulous beauty looks from shining on the red carpet!

Hailee Steinfeld stunned after rocking a tight top knot at the Met Gala on May 1. At the MTV Movie and TV awards, she rocked super long straight hair in a center part, along with a smokey eye look.

Zendaya always surprises us with her red carpet looks and this one was no exception! We loved her retro hairstyle and green smokey eye.

Shay Mitchell looked gorgeous, as usual. Simply glowing! She rocked a gold glitter eyeliner and it was FLAWLESS.

Cara Delevingne showed off her shaved head, which she did for an upcoming movie role where she plays a dying woman.

Amandla Stenberg also showed off her shaved head, along with bold, blue lipstick.

Amber Rose went back to her blonde buzz cut after rocking a long brown wig last week.

Camila Cabello performed and looked gorgeous on stage and on the red carpet with big curls.

Holland Roden rocked a messy ponytail and super dark cat eye.

Jess Conte rocked a really pretty side fishtail braid.

Kat Graham rocked sleek and straight hair and a golden eye look.

Shannon Purser AKA BARB from Stranger Things rocked her pretty red hair in gorgeous curls and went daring with teal eyeshadow.

Noah Cyrus rocked her dark hair in a slight wave, done by hairstylist Michael Duenas. Her smokey eye look was super pretty — we can’t wait to see her performance later!

HollywoodLifers, who should be crowned with MTV Awards best hair & makeup look?

