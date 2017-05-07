‘L&HH’s Mimi Faust Infuriates Stevie J By Filing Restraining Order Against Joseline Hernandez

Courtesy of Instagram

Mimi Faust took the ‘L&HH’ drama to the next level and filed a temporary restraining order against Joseline Hernandez! Stevie J has been fuming, according to a shocking new report! You’ll be shocked by why Mimi filed in the first place!

Mimi Faust filed a temporary restraining order against Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J was beyond furious, according to CelebrityInsider. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star reportedly promised that she would take things to court and she definitely delivered. Mimi reportedly stomped into Fulton County Superior Court and filed. She reportedly decided to do it in order to protect her daughter Eva, 7, from Joseline.

Fans have been super confused by Mimi’s shocking choice, but she told “AJC Radio & TV Talk,” that she had to keep Eva from that “crazy woman.” She said, “I’m not angry. I’m not jealous. People think this is a f—king joke. This is for real. This is my real life. I don’t give a f— about the show or what was said on it. There are things I can’t even speak about on the show.”

Mimi explained that all she has been trying to do to protect her daughter and keep her from the chaos of the show. “I don’t want my daughter around anyone of that nature,” she continued and added that she would take the steps to be there for her daughter even if Stevie J wouldn’t. “If he’s not going to protect my daughter, I will. If the shoe were in his foot, he’d do exactly what I’m doing. I don’t understand why he thinks this is okay. This is not okay with me in any respect,” she said.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised Mimi filed the restraining order? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.