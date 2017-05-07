Millie Bobby Brown Slays In Sparkling White Dress At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Nothing strange about it! Millie Bobby Brown looks amazing at the MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing a super cute white mini dress. Isn’t she lovely?!

Millie Bobby Brown, 13, is a crowd-favorite at the MTV Movie & TV awards, per usual. From her cuteness to her maturity, there is nothing to not like about the Stranger Things actress — especially her impeccable sense of style! At the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7, Millie wore an adorable, sequin white mini dress and looked absolutely gorgeous!

With her hair slicked back in a wet-look ‘do, Millie Bobby Brown was simply striking in her mini white dress sparkling. The frock had intricate weaving details that stood out on her collar and long sleeves. We’re totally loving this mature, feminine look on her! The young actress kept with the all-white look and showed off her style in a pair of white cowboy boots. Love!

When Millie took the stage, she also donned a blue ampersand pin and a ribbon for the ACLU, showing her support for inclusivity in Hollywood and in America.

Millie was up for Best Actor in a Show this evening for her award-winning role as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things and took home the major award. She was joined in the category by Emilia Clarke for Game of Thrones, Mandy Moore for This Is Us, Donald Glover for Atlanta, Jeffrey Dean Morgan for The Walking Dead and Gina Rodriguez for Jane The Virgin. This the first time MTV has included awards for television, and it’s the first time they’ve made these categories gender-neutral, which has been a hot topic leading up to the Emmys, as well. In accepting her award, the young actress spoke through tears thanking her family, friends and everyone she worked with on the show. Aww!

Millie Bobby Brown will return in her role as Eleven in season 2 of Stranger Things set to premiere ON Halloween, October 31, 2017. It’s sure to be an unbelievable season — we can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Millie Bobby Brown’s look? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.