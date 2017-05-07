Meek Mill: Did Nicki Minaj Look-A-Like GF Just Go Public With Their Romance? — See Evidence

Courtesy of Instagram

Nothing like a romantic ‘meekend’ getaway to seal the deal! Nessa, the Nicki Minaj look-a-like rumored to be dating Meek Mill, just confirmed via social media that she is in fact the rapper’s one and only chick. Check out her juicy Instagram post!

It’s like looking into a mirror! In the months following Meek Mill, 30, and Nicki Minaj‘s, 34, unexpected birthday breakup, the rapper was rumored to be dating a Columbian girl who looks JUST like his ex. Now, it appears the rumors are indeed true based on a telling Instagram picture Nessa posted on May 7. Sitting pool-side in a black swimsuit and matching backwards cap, Nessa was pictured sipping out of a cup that had “Meek” written on the side. This was her caption — “when you’re really unbothered #meekend.” OK, we can take a hint!

For awhile it seemed like Meek and Kylie Jenner were turning up the heat on their friendship, but clearly that didn’t go anywhere. Maybe it’s because the reality star was still dating Tyga when Meek started creeping into her DMs. “He’s totally crushing on Kylie,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY back in March. “He’s always thought she was super hot. In fact, it was a source of contention between he and Nicki.” The “Litty” hitmaker definitely has a soft spot for curvy brunettes with big boobs and bouncy booties. Just look at his flirting pattern — Nicki, Kylie, Nessa.

Meanwhile, the Trinidad-native doesn’t seem to have much interest in finding a new boyfriend. Apparently her split for Meek was SO heartbreaking that her heart needs time to heal. “With summer right around the corner, Nicki’s getting extremely healthy and changing up her diet: meaning she’s taking a break on dating,” a different source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She’s over it.” Hey, we can totally appreciate a drama cleanse over a juice cleanse!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nessa and Meek make a cute couple? Tell us below!

