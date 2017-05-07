Liverpool Vs. Southampton FC Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Goal! Liverpool looks to finish strong, ending their 2016-17 English Premier League season on a high note. Will Southampton FC leave the Reds feeling blue? These two teams clash on May 7 at 8:30 AM ET so start the day with some sport.

A Top 3 finish would definitely guarantee Liverpool’s entry into the 2017-18 Champions League. At this point, the Reds are firmly in third place with 69 points. With three games left in the season, it seems like Jurgen Klopp’s men are going to be playing with Europe’s best, barring any disastrous finish.

Meanwhile, Southampton is trying to salvage their mediocre EPL season by racking up a few wins before it’s all over. The Saints are safe beyond the relegation zone (and are currently in 9th place, which isn’t that bad!) Still, it would be nicer if they could get by West Brom for 8th place and secure a better finish.

Southampton is looking for some kind of positive news at the end of this season. They’re dealing with some disappointment as Virgil van Dijik is likely done with the club. After the 25-year-old hurt his ankle in a Jan. 22 match against Leicester City. Initially thought to be out for two months, it’s taken longer for him to get back on his feet.

The Dutch defender has made it clear he’s leaving the Saints after this season, per The Sun, with Liverpool and Chelsea two of the clubs reportedly after him. So, not only is Southampton not ending the season with any silverware, they’re also losing a star player. Bummer.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is riding high. The Reds put away Watford on May 1, thanks to a beautiful overhead kick from Emre Can. The 23-year-old nailed the game-winner in first-half stoppage time, per ESPN, as Watford wasn’t able to find the equalizer. If Emre can find his opening in this game, the young German player may add another highlight to his reel.

