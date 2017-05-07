‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Lilly Ghalichi Ties The Knot With Dara Mir — See Her Gorgeous Gown

Courtesy of Instagram

Sorry boys, ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ beauty Lilly Ghalichi is officially off the market! The reality married Dara Mir in a flower-filled ceremony set in front of a white cobblestone castle that we thought only existed in Disney movies. See pics from her wedding, here!

Huge congratulations are in order for Lilly Ghalichi, 34, and Dara Mir! The newlyweds, whose romance was frequently documented on the reality show Shahs Of Sunset, exchanged vows on Saturday May 6 in Beverly Hills, California. The setting for their wedding was nothing short of a fairytale — white and pink flowers everywhere, a cobblestone CASTLE in the background, and a Golden Hour sunset. The bride shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram that will make your heart swoon!

BTS Shooting before our big day ❤️ with @dukeimages at a gorgeous @weddingestates venue. ✨ Gown by @ryanandwalter Bridal Couture 👰🏻 I can't wait to share all the photos and videos with you guys. #GhalichiGlam A post shared by Lilly Ghalichi Mir (@lillyghalichi) on May 7, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

It's almost time….Custom wedding gown by @ryanandwalter #GhalichiGlam A post shared by Lilly Ghalichi Mir (@lillyghalichi) on May 6, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

For her big day, Lilly dazzled in a custom designed, hand-beaded Ryan and Walter gown. The tight corset top paired perfectly in contract with the voluminous and poofy bottom. The groom looked ruggedly handsome in a classic black suit, black bowtie, and a white collared shirt underneath. Dara knew better than to outshine his future wife! The couple, who started dating in 2016 and announced their engagement that same year, are definitely perfect for each other.

Lilly and Dara’s wedding was SO beautiful and touching that even single guests were gushing over the couple on social media. “If I can one day find a love, worth a fraction of the love you both share, I would consider myself lucky,” Mahmoud Sidani wrote. “Happily ever after,” another guest added. We wish these two a lifetime of happiness together!

