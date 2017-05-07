LCD Soundsystem Rocks The House With ‘Call The Police’ & ‘American Dream’ On ‘SNL’

Courtesy of NBC

Are you ready to dance yourself clean? LCD Soundsystem delivered not one, but TWO kickass rock ‘n’ roll performances tonight from their highly-anticipated upcoming album. Watch the debuts of ‘Call The Police’ and ‘American Dream’ right here!

Move over pop music fans, tonight is all about that rock ‘n’ roll-meets-electronic edge! Hailing from the heart of New York City, LCD Soundsystem felt right at home on the Saturday Night Live stage despite it being the band’s FIRST live performance since their residency gig at new venue Brooklyn Steel.

Dressed in classy black blazer and white button-up shirt, lead singer James Murphy belted out the rebellious lyrics to “Call The Police” for the first time ever on May 6. Their second performance, “American Dream,” had a slow electronic buildup with a taste of romanticism behind the dreamy, psychedelic vocals.

Fronted by lead singer James Murphy, LCD Soundsystem have been dropping heart-thumping anthems like “Daft Punk Is Playing At My House” and “Drunk Girls” since 2002. Saturday Night Live has been on a bit of a pop music pattern lately after featuring musical guests such as Harry Styles and the Chainsmokers back to back, so it’s nice to have a rock group thrown into the mix. Not to mention these guys have been in the entertainment game WAY longer and have built up a massive following over the years.

Leading up to tonight’s episode, LCD Soundsystem debuted AT LEAST three new songs off their upcoming project. The track list already includes, “Tonight,” “Call Police,” and “American Dream” — but don’t expect the album to drop anytime soon. James says the cold New York winters affect his voice, so the whole process is taking a little longer. “Winter tends to mess with my voice, so finishing the thing drags out,” he confessed to Pitchfork. James’ vocals sounded nothing short of perfect tonight!

