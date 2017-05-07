Kylie Jenner ‘Still Loves’ Tyga After Split: Should Travis Scott Be Worried?

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are heating up, but she can’t get Tyga out of her head, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Do you think they’d ever get back together? You’ll never guess what she’s been thinking about this insane love triangle!

Kylie Jenner could reportedly still see herself going back to Tyga, 27! The 19 year-old beauty has been trying to move on from their rocky breakup, but is her future with new beau Travis Scott, 25, in trouble already? “Kylie still love Tyga. They have been through some serious ups and downs and she still really cares for him — she always will,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Kylie and Tyga were together for so long so it has got to be so hard to be without each other. “He’s her first love and that will never change,” the insider explained, but she reportedly could still see herself ending up with him again! “Kylie could still end up with Tyga, she hasn’t ruled it out,” the source told us.

You can’t forget about Travis though because he and Kylie has definitely been getting closer. “Right now she’s having a blast with Travis and is really happy,” the insider told us. Travis has reportedly been treating Kylie super well and cannot believe he’s with someone so gorgeous. “Travis LOVES Kylie without make-up and wigs,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “He thinks she’s an amazing natural beauty. His favorite look of hers is when she wakes up first thing in the morning, bare faced and tousled hair,—he thinks that’s when she’s at her sexiest. Travis would never dream of trying to dictate how Kylie dresses or looks, but he really loves her in blue jeans and a simple white T, not a scrap of make-up on and hair up in a high ponytail.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie should get back with Tyga? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

