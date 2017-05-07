Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Kiss In Costa Rica Before He Invites A Side Chick To His Hotel

Courtesy of E

So awkward! On the May 7 episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ the family traveled to Costa Rica, where Kourtney and Scott made out TWICE, even though he was recently caught with a ‘prostitute’ in Dubai. And to make matters worse, he invited a girl to join him in his hotel room in Costa Rica.

Will Scott Disick ever learn? The notorious Kardashian bad boy continued to live up to his reputation on the May 7 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, when he supposedly invited a woman named Chelsea to his hotel room in Costa Rica — just hours after he made out with Kourtney on their family vacation.

But first, let’s rewind a bit so all of this makes sense. This week’s episode picked up right where last week’s left off — with Kim throwing Scott’s alleged hookup out of their hotel room in Dubai. Scott explained that if Kourtney is hooking up with other guys and has no plans of reuniting with him, then he should be able to spend time with other women. And Kim was okay with that, but what she didn’t like was Scott begging for sympathy over Kourtney’s new flings and then hooking up with girls like he didn’t have a care in the world.

Later, Kourtney gave Scott her blessing, saying she has no plans of ever getting back together with him, so he should do whatever he wants. She was so okay with it, in fact, that Scott still joined the family for the trip to Costa Rica.

He did, however, get his own hotel room — down the street from the family’s villa. Corey urged Scott to stay with them in the house, but he said he needed his “own space.” He told the cameras that he didn’t like staying close to Kourtney because it bothered him that they weren’t together, but we later found out that he actually invited a girl to join him in his hotel. So maybe he just wanted alone time with Chelsea?

When Kim caught wind of this news, she immediately told Khloe and Kourtney. And then Kris joined in on the conversation, asking Kourtney if she was okay. She seemed fine, but she was definitely excited about the revenge she was going to get on Scott. She said, “I’m just thinking about all the guys I’m going to f*** when I get home.”

Later, when they were all sitting down for dinner, Kourtney told her sisters, “I really don’t think I could get back together with him.” This, of course, came after Scott and Kourtney made out TWICE while in Costa Rica.

Thankfully, Scott didn’t bring Chelsea to dinner with him, but she was still a topic of conversation. Kim brought up someone by the name of Chelsea, but she insisted she meant Chelsea Clinton. Obviously, they were all toying with Scott — that is, until Kourtney said, “let’s cut the bullshit.” And then Kris asked Scott point blank — “I think what we’re wondering is if you have a girl here and why?” So did he bring one? You’ll have to tune in next week to find out as the episode ended with the words “To be continued…”

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s episode of KUWTK? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.