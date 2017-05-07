REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Snapchat

Kim Kardashian is trying to beat her little sister at her own game — and she might be winning! The hot mama took to Snapchat on May 7 to share a new pic of her rocking a gorgeous hot pink wig and it has us reconsidering who is the real queen of fake hair!

Kim Kardashian, 36, plays to win and it definitely seemed like she was throwing down with her sister Kylie Jenner, 19, when she took to Snapchat on May 7 to post a pick of her wearing the most gorgeous long pink wig we’ve ever seen. Yeah, maybe even more beautiful than one of Kylie’s. Ouch!

Kim swapped her naturally sleek, black strands for the hot pink number, an accessory that totally complemented her outfit — a matching hot pink bra and underwear set and a ginormous fur coat. Oh la la!

The look definitely worked with her famous Kardashian curves.

Kim appeared to be taking the pic in a dressing room, so we assume she was getting made up for a photo shoot or something even more spectacular.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been known to tease fans with behind-the-scenes snaps long before we see what she’s really up to.

The mother of two has really been showing off her passion for fashion recently, as she and hubby Kanye West, 39, just released a new children’s clothing line called The Kids Supply on May 5.

The fine threads for tikes look absolutely adorable and we love thinking about Kim and Kanye working together to come up with designs based on the clothes they like to dress little North, 3, and Saint, 1, in. We hope both the kids grow up to have the same fashion sense as their parents!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s hot pink wig? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.