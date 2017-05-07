Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Will Be Going Totally Public With ‘Special’ Relationship

Sparks are flying! After keeping their chemistry on the down-low, Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky are preparing to go public with their ‘special’ relationship. Now that the cat is out of the bag, they’re not playing coy anymore. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and rapper A$AP Rocky, 28, put on an amorous display at the 2017 Met Gala, further igniting romance rumors. Even though they’ve keep their connection on the hush-hush for over a year, it looks like the pair is finally ready to let the world in on their blossoming romance. “It’s starting to get really serious now between Kendall and Rakim [Mayers],” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They both wanted to take it slow and keep it casual at the beginning, which makes sense considering their age and crazy hectic work schedule. They didn’t want to jump straight into a relationship, and they also loved keeping everyone guessing.”

“They didn’t want to start out under the media glare, so they vowed to take it easy, and to limit the amount of times they were seen in public together, in addition to steering clear of any joint red carpet appearances,” our source added. “They started realizing they really have something special, a very strong connection and bond, and they’re now both fully committed to being in a monogamous and serious relationship. They’ve started upping the amount of time they’re seen out with each other, and they will be making red carpet appearances together in the future.”

Kendall and the “Goldie” rapper have been romantically linked for quite some time, having been spotted together in Paris, New York City and Los Angeles on several occasions. The duo was also seen on a steamy date at a romantic Parisian nightclub earlier this year on Jan. 24. However, they never confirmed their relationship, but their recent PDA definitely fuel to the fire!

As we previously reported, “Kendall and A$AP Rocky looked like a happy, sweet couple at Rihanna’s epic [Met Gala] bash,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They held hands, danced, posed for tons of selfies, and hung out with their friends.” Ooh la la!

