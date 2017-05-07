A$AP Rocky Wants To Build A Future With Kendall Jenner — She’s The ‘Full Package’

REX/Shutterstock

The future looks bright for Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky. Not only does the rapper think his lady is the ‘full package,’ he also wants to build a happy life with her, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Read on for all the adorable details!

Arguably the most independent Kardashian sister, Kendall Jenner, 21, may have just found the one man she’s willing to settle down with. A$AP Rocky, 25, real name Rakim Mayers, “thinks Kendall is the full package — smart, beautiful, successful, and pretty chill. He’s crazy about her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, noting that the supermodel feels the exact same way. “Kendall loves that he’s established in his career, has a life of his own, and a circle of friends that are very different to hers.”

We know what you’re thinking — WHEN ARE THEY GOING PUBLIC? The highly secretive couple have been extremely hush-hush about their relationship for over a year. Met Gala fans were hoping for a red carpet debut on May 1 but were sadly let down. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait that much longer! “Kendall and A$AP will be making red carpet appearances together in the future,” an insider close to the stars told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They didn’t want to start out under the media glare, so they vowed to take it easy at first.”

Well, that’s all changed now! Both the hip-hop star and the Vogue covergirl have realized that their connection is truly special — so why hide it any longer? “There’s no gold digging or opportunism going on,” the source continues. “They have a really strong mutual respect for each other and their relationship is extremely healthy. Kendall and Rakim are really excited about building a future together, and they are in a really good place.” We can’t wait for the romance debut!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall and A$AP will go the full nine yards with a wedding, kids, and MORE?!

