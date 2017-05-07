Karrueche Tran Ready To Battle Chris Brown In Court After He Allegedly Threatened Her

SplashNews

Karrueche Tran wants to see Chris Brown in court and testify against him, according to a shocking new report! You’ll never guess why she’s reportedly determined to do what Rihanna didn’t years ago when she had her split from Chris!

Karrueche Tran has reportedly decided to testify against Chris Brown, 28, according to TMZ. The 28 year-old actress reportedly has hoped her bravery will “inspire” other women in similar situations to “confront people who brutalize them.” Karrueche finally served Chris with legal docs at his birthday party on May 4 at Grooves nightclub in Houston.

“Chris Brown has been served and we will see him in court,” Ms. Tran’s attorney Patrick Blood previously told HollywoodLife.com. “The allegations made under the original restraining order are still maintained and we look forward to getting to the merits, which up until now we haven’t been able to do. We can now focus on securing a permanent order for Ms. Tran.” Karrueche already had a temporary restraining order against Chris after he allegedly threatened her life. She has also accused him of threatening to shoot her and physically hurting her on multiple occasions, according to TMZ. She alleged when she reportedly made a “sworn statement” before a judge that Chris punched her in the stomach and threw her down a set of stairs!

You might remember in 2009, Rihanna, 29, briefly got back together with Chris after he left her beaten and bruised the night of the Grammys. She ulitmately refused to testify against him. She later explained what happened during her 2015 Vanity Fair interview. “”I was that girl,” she said. “That girl who felt that as much pain as this relationship is, maybe some people are built stronger than others. Maybe I’m one of those people built to handle s–t like this. Maybe I’m the person who’s almost the guardian angel to this person, to be there when they’re not strong enough, when they’re not understanding the world, when they just need someone to encourage them in a positive way and say the right thing.”

