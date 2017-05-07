Courtesy of Youtube

Scott Disick is in the dog house — BIG TIME. The reality star, who brought a side chick to Costa Rica, was slammed by Kourtney Kardashian and her family for needing to get his ‘d*ck sucked’ on their family trip! Watch the tension explode over dinner, here!

Scott Disick, 33, just can’t keep his pants on! Even on a family vacation with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 38, the reality star needed a little side action from a mystery girl named Chelsea. But in this tight circle, secrets never stay hidden for very long! Over dinner, the father-of-three felt so guilty for his actions that he came clean about his hookup in front of Kourtney, her two sisters, and Kris Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian is the first to freak out, yelling “Stop!” while clutching her chest. “On our family trip with the kids?! I don’t believe it. I’m in shock. Who the f–k does something like this? You were just downstairs trying to make out with Kourt. How dare you?” Kourtney, however, doesn’t seem the least bit surprised…just confused why he would do such a shady thing behind her back. “Like, what’s the point of even, like what’s even the desperation?”

The greatest moment is when the Good American designer slams Scott’s horniness at the dinner table. “You can’t last four days without getting your d*ck sucked?” Kim Kardashian, always a zen spirit, simply rolls her eyes in disappointment. Out of the entire family, it was the Kimoji creator who had the highest hopes for Scott and Kourt to get back together. “I always had his back. I always thought like, ‘Oh, they’re going to get back together.'” We thought the same thing for SO long! The Kardashians seal the deal by throwing water in Scott’s face. It’s better than getting slapped in the face!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott messed up by bringing a girl to Costa Rica?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.