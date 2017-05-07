Justin Bieber Slays Autism Rocks Performance In Dubai & The Crowd Goes Wild

Courtesy of Instagram

Can you say ‘epic’? Justin Bieber’s Autism Rocks concert in Dubai on May 6 was certainly one for the record books. The ‘Sorry’ singer took the stage, and didn’t leave until he was done impressing the crowd with his amazing voice and killer moves. See his epic performance here!

Justin Bieber, 23, totally slayed his May 6 performance when he shook the Autism Rocks Arena in Dubai with a stellar show. The screams of fans from all across the country joined together in the United Arab Emirates Stadium as the Biebs took center stage and emerged from a plastic box and broke right into song, belting out “Mark My Words.” Whoa! Just look at his performance in the videos below!

Justin captivated his adoring fans with a show that was packed with amazing moments from start to finish. Of course we’ve always known that Justin can really work an audience, but at this particular show he was on fire!

After throwing down a peppy version of “Where Are U Now,” Justin chatted with his audience a bit. “What a beautiful night!” the singer said, looking totally adorable in his white tank top, purple basketball shorts, and white Purpose tour jacket. Very cute, though he looked much more comfortable when he went shirtless while enjoying his day off in Dubai!

Justin is making his way around the globe as he continues on his Purpose World Tour. The trek began last March and will finish up this September. As much as we love seeing Justin out on the road, we also want him back in the studio once the tour is done so we can hear some new stellar tracks!

