Okay, we’re officially terrified. A brand-new trailer for ‘It’ premiered at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and featured an up close and personal look at that menacing, murderous clown Pennywise!

It’s totally fine. We didn’t need to sleep ever again. The final few moments of the newest It remake trailer gave us a new glimpse at Pennywise, the clown that’s going to haunt your dreams forever. As a triangle of red balloons in front of Pennywise floats higher and higher, Pennywise stares into your soul. From the makeup to the eyes to the hair, his whole look is just plain SCARY!

The first trailer for It, based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel, dropped in March 2017 and broke records in just 24 hours. The official trailer was watched 196 million times, breaking The Fate of the Furious’ previous record of 139 million views. The trailer focused on the kids of The Losers Club as they realize that a monster is lurking in the shadows. Pennywise, played by Alexander Skarsgard’s little brother Bill, was barely featured in the nearly 3-minute teaser, leaving fans wanting more.

The It remake comes 27 years after Tim Curry starred as the monster clown in the iconic TV miniseries. The timing is not coincidental. Pennywise only appears once every 27 years. The movie also stars Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and The Book of Henry’s Jaeden Lieberher. It will be released on Sept. 8, 2017.

