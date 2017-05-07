Hailee Steinfeld’s Hair Remains Frizz Free During MTV Awards Rain Storm

AP Images

Sleek, straight and sexy! Hailee Steinfeld looked gorgeous at the MTV Movie and TV Awards — read about her look below!



Hailee Steinfeld stunned in a lavender cut out dress at the awards, which were held live from Los Angeles on May 7. The embellished Fausto Puglisi mini was gorgeous and showed off her sexy legs!

Despite a rain and hail storm completely shutting down the red carpet, Hailee’s sleek and straight hair remained frizz-free and gorgeous. Her eyes were defined with purple, smokey eyeshadow. Her cheeks were flushed and her lips were pink and neutral. Absolutely amazing.

Her long hair reached her waist — a trend we’ve seen on stars like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj. It looked so good.

During the opening number, she transformed into Belle from Beauty and the Beast — right in front of Emma Watson!

Hailee just looked amazing at the Met Gala in NYC on May 1. She rocked a very different look at that event — she rocked a tight, twisted top knot and super dramatic black cat eye makeup.

Both looks were very different but very cool and fun.

