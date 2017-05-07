Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Figure In Sexy Purple Cutout Mini Dress At MTV Awards

AP Images

Hailee Steinfeld just stole the show at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. She opted to wear a sexy little purple mini dress & the sides were totally cutout showing off her toned figure. We’re obsessed with her look from head-to-toe, are you?

Hailee Steinfeld, 20, looked incredible at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7th and we’re dying over her outfit. It’s no secret that Hailee loves the color purple, and she’s always rocking the color on the red carpet. Her latest look was a sexy little embellished Fausto Puglisi mini and we’re obsessed. What do you guys think of her red carpet look — did you like it?

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA HAILEE STEINFELD DIZENDO "HELLO BRAZIL" pic.twitter.com/iQSyyxe9Bx — stephany (@bysteinfeld) May 7, 2017

Hailee looked unreal in her purple dress, we are freaking out. She opted to wear a sleeveless, bright purple mini dress which had two gaping cutouts on both sides, showing off her toned and petite frame. While the cutouts were super sexy, we have to talk about the intricated details on the front of the dress.

The frock was covered in diamond, sequin and beaded detail and she added even more of a pop to the look with her silver metallic pumps that made her legs look insanely long and lean. Plus, we’re obsessed with the fact that it started to rain on the red carpet and she whipped out a floor-length, bright purple sparkly coat, completely covered in glitter, that she wore into the awards show — she’s so cute!

What did you guys think of Hailee’s purple ensemble — did you love it as much as we did?

